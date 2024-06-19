Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/19/24: Boeing, Brandon Johnson, Hot Woman Doesn’t Pay Rent, KJP, American Psycho, Shorts Shorts for Men

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Boeing CEO destroyed by Josh Hawley
2. Chicago Mayor brags about something he should probably not be proud ofSource:Getty
Listen:
3. Fire take from a young woman “Doesn’t matter if you are homeless..don’t pay rent if you are hot”Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Gen Zer says she’s so attractive it doesn’t matter that she’s homeless: ‘If you’re hot, don’t ever pay rent’ (nypost.com)
4. KJP doubles down on the “Cheap Fakes” video argument. Remember when they told us that Hunter’s laptop was “Russian disinformationSource:Getty
Listen:
5. Gen Z men are spending thousands on looksmaxxingSource:Getty
reference:
Gen Z men are spending thousands on looksmaxxing (nypost.com)
6. Short shorts are hottest new trend ‘thigh guy summer’Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Short shorts are hottest new trend as Paul Mescal and Hollywood heartthrobs alike usher in ‘thigh guy summer’ (nypost.com)