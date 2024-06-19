Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/19/24: Boeing, Brandon Johnson, Hot Woman Doesn’t Pay Rent, KJP, American Psycho, Shorts Shorts for Men

Published on June 19, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Boeing CEO destroyed by Josh Hawley

2. Chicago Mayor brags about something he should probably not be proud of

Listen:

 

3. Fire take from a young woman “Doesn’t matter if you are homeless..don’t pay rent if you are hot”

Listen:

reference:

Gen Zer says she’s so attractive it doesn’t matter that she’s homeless: ‘If you’re hot, don’t ever pay rent’ (nypost.com)

4. KJP doubles down on the “Cheap Fakes” video argument. Remember when they told us that Hunter’s laptop was “Russian disinformation

Listen:

5. Gen Z men are spending thousands on looksmaxxing

reference:

Gen Z men are spending thousands on looksmaxxing (nypost.com)

6. Short shorts are hottest new trend ‘thigh guy summer’

Listen:

reference:

Short shorts are hottest new trend as Paul Mescal and Hollywood heartthrobs alike usher in ‘thigh guy summer’ (nypost.com)

