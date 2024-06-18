Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/18/24: MSNBC, Taco Bell, Social Media Hacks, Nothing Good Happens after 3a, Bikini Barista

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. MSNBC claims the “insidious” right is sharing real videos of Biden to spread “misinformation”Source:Getty
2. Content Creator Goes Viral For Running A 10-Hour Marathon Inside Taco BellSource:Getty
Content Creator Goes Viral For Running A 10-Hour Marathon Inside Taco Bell (foodbeast.com)
3. “Shocking news”…social media “hacks” don’t work?!Source:Getty
4. Nothing good happens after 3 AMSource:Getty
https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2024/05/night-owl-behavior-could-hurt-mental-health–sleep-study-finds.html
5. Cori Bush Miracle Worker?Source:Getty
6. Jerry Seinfeld Goes to Town on Anti-Israel Heckler Who Interrupted His SetSource:Getty
Jerry Seinfeld Goes to Town on Anti-Israel Heckler Who Interrupted His Set (yahoo.com)
7. Seattle bikini barista responds to customer’s threats by smashing windshield
