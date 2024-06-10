Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/10/24: Home prices, Caitlin Clark, Polling regarding Illegal Immigration, Carmel, Israeli hostages rescued

Published on June 10, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Real Estate values remain high despite growing debt by consumers

for sale red sign hanging on a white wooden stick on front of real estate Source:Getty

2. Why is IndyGo involved in politics?

Listen:

 

3. Caitlin Clark is not playing in the Olympics. Women’s basketball is getting what they want

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics Source:Getty

Caitlin Clark is not playing in the Olympics. Women’s basketball is getting what they want – https://www.espn.com/olympics/basketball/story/_/id/40304459/reports-caitlin-clark-usa-basketball-national-team-roster

4. Media doesn’t understand why public doesn’t like illegal immigration like they do

Listen:

 

5. Carmel Getting Creative To Solve Problem With Available Housing

Sue Finkam Source:other

Listen:

 

reference:

Carmel Getting Creative To Solve Problem With Available Housing (wibc.com)

6. Hostages released, and the left is unhappy

Women protesters hold a placard with the photo of rescued... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Four hostages rescued by the IDF – https://nypost.com/2024/06/06/media/briahna-joy-gray-fired-from-the-hill-days-after-rolling-her-eyes-at-sister-of-oct-7-victim-during-interview/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….And some go for a different take – https://x.com/marinamedvin/status/1799597970012373417?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….Hamas sympathizers – https://twitchy.com/brettt/2024/06/08/hamas-sympathizers-upset-200-palestinians-killed-to-rescue-four-hostages-n2397098

….Commies, as we know, are ridiculous people who ask ridiculous questions then kill everyone who disagrees with them – https://twitchy.com/samj/2024/06/09/owen-jones-force-politicians-to-go-on-the-record-supporting-rescue-of-israelis-n2397118

….also remember, they don’t care about hostages or the numbers of dead. They want America to fall – https://legalinsurrection.com/2024/06/anti-israel-activists-descend-on-washington-dc-for-surround-the-white-house-protest/

….where they chant for killing of IDF soldiers. Worse than Charlottesville, for sure – https://twitter.com/DrewPavlou/status/1799594765459374181

