Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/8/25: Ford increases prices because of Tariffs, A theme park in Sheridan? Tim Walz whining about Trump, Corn Husker, Stronger arguments need to be made regarding making better trade deals

Published on May 8, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. With tariffs here, even Ford has to increase some prices

With tariffs here, even Ford has to increase some prices – https://www.wsj.com/business/autos/ford-increases-prices-for-certain-vehicles-amid-tariff-uncertainty-2874bc15?mod=hp_lead_pos11

2. A theme park in Sheridan?

3. Tim Walz complaining about Trump threatening his political enemies and depriving children of food

So the Indiana Democratic Party screaming about this meals program doesn’t have the story right – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/local/indiana-opts-out-of-program-to-help-feed-kids-during-the-summer-sun-bucks-usda-fssa-statement-meals-students-school/531-474a7633-715b-407f-86ce-84e3647a1fc1

…. Let’s go a step further with this. What are the issues leading to hunger in Indiana, and how does Indiana work to solve these issues? Why is the answer some government program? Why aren’t Democrats interested in solving problems? Including tough answers that might include, hey, personal responsibility means you feed your kids?

4. Hand corn husker

5. Stronger arguments need to be made regarding making better trade deals

