Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/7/24: Jack Dorsey, UNC, MIT, Kathy Hochul, Maxine Waters, Marjorie Taylor Greene, UCLA, Pulitzer

Published on May 7, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Jack Dorsey leaves board of fledgling social network Bluesky, calls Elon Musk’s X ‘freedom technology’

US-BITCOIN-CONFERENCE Source:Getty

 

reference:

Jack Dorsey leaves board of fledgling social network Bluesky, calls Elon Musk’s X ‘freedom technology’ (msn.com)

2. UNC professors holding up grades to show support with “Palestine”

Listen:

3. Harvard And MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Foreign Student Rule

Harvard And MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Foreign Student Rule Source:Getty

reference:

MIT says goodbye to DEI – https://www.foxnews.com/media/elite-university-eliminates-dei-hiring-requirement-work ….and now they have to say goodbye to bigoted students and bigoted professors.

4. Kathy Hochul Says Some ‘Black Kids’ Don’t Know the Word ‘Computer’

Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during announcement on... Source:Getty

reference:

Hochul Regrets Saying Some ‘Black Kids’ Don’t Know the Word ‘Computer’ – The New York Times (nytimes.com)

5. Maxine Waters Alleges Trump Is Training Militias or Something

US House Financial Services Committee Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

Maxine Waters Alleges Trump Is Training Militias or Something – PJ Media

6. Marjorie Taylor Greene backs off

Marjorie Taylor Greene May 6 Source:Getty

7. UCLA protesters go free, their counter protesters are being investigated

UCLA protests Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

UCLA Vows to Hold ‘Instigators’ Who Attacked Gaza War Protesters ‘Accountable,’ Says LAPD Is Helping to Identify Them (yahoo.com)

8. Tony was a Pulitzer winner for 5 hours

Listen:

