Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/5/25: Indianapolis Homelessness, Phone problems for Dawson’s in Speedway, WI Gov Evers and AOC taunt DOJ, Indy 500 parking for sale, Welker interviews Trump

Published on May 5, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Homelessness and Indianapolis

Homelessness and Indianapolis
Source: Getty

Homelessness and Indianapolis – https://www.ibj.com/articles/residents-activists-respond-to-hogsett-director-pick-with-concerns-about-indys-winter-shelter-program

2. Dawson's on Main

3. WI Gov Evers and AOC taunt the DOJ to come and get them

https://x.com/realaf_patriot/status/1916273318023598585?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

https://x.com/dogrightgirl/status/1918470924262592808?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

4. IMS parking for sale

5. President Trump says he’ll be a ‘two-term president,’ downplays third-term talk

Trump is not afraid to interview no matter who they are

