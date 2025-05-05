Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/5/25: Indianapolis Homelessness, Phone problems for Dawson’s in Speedway, WI Gov Evers and AOC taunt DOJ, Indy 500 parking for sale, Welker interviews Trump
1. Homelessness and Indianapolis
Homelessness and Indianapolis – https://www.ibj.com/articles/residents-activists-respond-to-hogsett-director-pick-with-concerns-about-indys-winter-shelter-program
2. Dawson's on Main
3. WI Gov Evers and AOC taunt the DOJ to come and get them
https://x.com/realaf_patriot/status/1916273318023598585?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
https://x.com/dogrightgirl/status/1918470924262592808?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
4. IMS parking for sale
5. President Trump says he’ll be a ‘two-term president,’ downplays third-term talk
Trump is not afraid to interview no matter who they are
