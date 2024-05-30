Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/30/24: Joe Hogsett, Justice Alito Flags, MLB to add Negro Leagues to the stats, Judge Merchan gives some radical instructions

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Why is no one curious about Joe Hogsett going rogue?Source:Getty
Listen:
2. San Francisco Takes Down Flag Found at Justice Alito’s House and Called a ‘Jan. 6 Symbol’ by the NYT — After Flying It for the Last 60 YearsSource:Getty
reference:
San Francisco Takes Down Flag Found at Justice Alito’s House and Called a ‘Jan. 6 Symbol’ by the NYT — After Flying It for the Last 60 Years (msn.com)
3. Alito will not recuse himselfSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Alito will not recuse himself – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/supreme-court-justice-alito-wont-recuse-over-flags/
4. MLB to add Negro Leagues to the statsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
MLB to add Negro Leagues to the stats – https://wishtv.com/news/i-team-8/indianapolis-negro-league-player-hosted-to-top-of-mlb-record-books/
5. The Trump judge gives some radical instructionsSource:Getty
William Jacobson from Legal Insurrection discusses Judge Merchan’s radical instructions.
Listen:
reference:
The Trump judge gives some radical instructions, but it doesn’t mean every juror is buying into them – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-new-york-trial/2024/05/29/id/1166611/