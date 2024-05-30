Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/30/24: Joe Hogsett, Justice Alito Flags, MLB to add Negro Leagues to the stats, Judge Merchan gives some radical instructions

Published on May 30, 2024

1. Why is no one curious about Joe Hogsett going rogue?

2. San Francisco Takes Down Flag Found at Justice Alito’s House and Called a ‘Jan. 6 Symbol’ by the NYT — After Flying It for the Last 60 Years

San Francisco Takes Down Flag Found at Justice Alito’s House and Called a ‘Jan. 6 Symbol’ by the NYT — After Flying It for the Last 60 Years (msn.com)

3. Alito will not recuse himself

Alito will not recuse himself – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/supreme-court-justice-alito-wont-recuse-over-flags/

4. MLB to add Negro Leagues to the stats

MLB to add Negro Leagues to the stats – https://wishtv.com/news/i-team-8/indianapolis-negro-league-player-hosted-to-top-of-mlb-record-books/

5. The Trump judge gives some radical instructions

William Jacobson from Legal Insurrection discusses Judge Merchan’s radical instructions. 

The Trump judge gives some radical instructions, but it doesn’t mean every juror is buying into them – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-new-york-trial/2024/05/29/id/1166611/

