Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/3/24: Pacers win, Wawa coming to Noblesville? Macron sending troops to Ukraine? Biden claims 15M jobs, Merrick Garland, Columbia Students “Shook”

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Pacers WinSource:Getty
2. Wawa coming to Noblesville?Source:Getty
City of Noblesville considers Wawa Fuel Center • Current Publishing (youarecurrent.com)
3. Will Buc-ee’s be next?Source:Getty
4. Macron considering troops in UkraineSource:Getty
Macron considering troops in Ukraine – https://www.thedailybeast.com/macron-says-hell-consider-deploying-troops-in-ukraine-in-specific-circumstance
5. Joe Biden claims he created 15 million jobs
6. AG Merrick Garland Admits That It’s *Gang* Violence, Not ‘Gun Violence’Source:Getty
AG Merrick Garland Admits That It’s *Gang* Violence, Not ‘Gun Violence’ – The Truth About Guns
7. Columbia Students shook by events on campus
