Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/3/24: Pacers win, Wawa coming to Noblesville? Macron sending troops to Ukraine? Biden claims 15M jobs, Merrick Garland, Columbia Students “Shook”

Published on May 3, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Pacers Win

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six Source:Getty

2. Wawa coming to Noblesville?

Florida, Davenport, Wawa, convenience store and gas station Source:Getty

 

reference:

City of Noblesville considers Wawa Fuel Center • Current Publishing (youarecurrent.com)

3. Will Buc-ee’s be next?

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Macron considering troops in Ukraine

President Macron Welcomes The Prime Minister Of Japan Source:Getty

 

reference:

Macron considering troops in Ukraine – https://www.thedailybeast.com/macron-says-hell-consider-deploying-troops-in-ukraine-in-specific-circumstance

5. Joe Biden claims he created 15 million jobs

Listen:

6. AG Merrick Garland Admits That It’s *Gang* Violence, Not ‘Gun Violence’

Attorney General Garland Speaks At Inaugural ATF Gun Violence Survivors' Summit Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

AG Merrick Garland Admits That It’s *Gang* Violence, Not ‘Gun Violence’ – The Truth About Guns

7. Columbia Students shook by events on campus

Listen:

