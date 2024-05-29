Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/29/24: AOC, School Choice, Charlamagne Tha God, Dirty Sneakers, Joe Hogsett, MLS

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. AOC says Abraham Accords ‘absolutely’ caused October 7 massacreSource:Getty
AOC says Abraham Accords ‘absolutely’ caused October 7 massacre – The Jerusalem Post (jpost.com)
2. Parents want choice. Parents deserve choiceSource:Getty
Parents want choice. Parents deserve choice – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/education/floria-school-choice-programs-public-may-close/
3. Charlamagne Tha God on Gutfeld
4. Pre-scuffed sneakers. Only $565Source:Getty
Pre-scuffed sneakers. Only $565 – https://nypost.com/2024/05/28/lifestyle/gen-zers-are-buying-dirty-sneakers-for-hundreds-of-dollars/?utm_campaign=nypost&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter
5. Somebody came waving a check and Joe Hogsett came runningSource:Getty
Committee Gives Initial Approval To Mayor’s MLS Stadium Proposal (wibc.com)
Indy moves apace to try and get a new tax district – https://www.ibj.com/articles/council-set-to-consider-new-mls-stadium-taxing-district?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
….and Councilor Ali Brown is doing exactly what I said: Disparaging Keystone Group and making radical, woke claims about the Diamond Chain site – https://x.com/WIBCKurtDarling/status/1795593958686687338