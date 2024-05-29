Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/29/24: AOC, School Choice, Charlamagne Tha God, Dirty Sneakers, Joe Hogsett, MLS

Published on May 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. AOC says Abraham Accords ‘absolutely’ caused October 7 massacre

Pro-Palestinian Protests Continue At Columbia University In New York City Source:Getty

AOC says Abraham Accords ‘absolutely’ caused October 7 massacre – The Jerusalem Post (jpost.com)

2. Parents want choice. Parents deserve choice

Bronx Graffiti Source:Getty

 

Parents want choice. Parents deserve choice – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/education/floria-school-choice-programs-public-may-close/

3. Charlamagne Tha God on Gutfeld

4. Pre-scuffed sneakers. Only $565

one dirty old leather white sneaker stands on a gray stump Source:Getty

Pre-scuffed sneakers. Only $565 – https://nypost.com/2024/05/28/lifestyle/gen-zers-are-buying-dirty-sneakers-for-hundreds-of-dollars/?utm_campaign=nypost&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

5. Somebody came waving a check and Joe Hogsett came running

US-crime-shooting Source:Getty

Committee Gives Initial Approval To Mayor’s MLS Stadium Proposal (wibc.com)

Indy moves apace to try and get a new tax district – https://www.ibj.com/articles/council-set-to-consider-new-mls-stadium-taxing-district?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

….and Councilor Ali Brown is doing exactly what I said: Disparaging Keystone Group and making radical, woke claims about the Diamond Chain site – https://x.com/WIBCKurtDarling/status/1795593958686687338

