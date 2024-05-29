Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/29/24: AOC, School Choice, Charlamagne Tha God, Dirty Sneakers, Joe Hogsett, MLS

5. Somebody came waving a check and Joe Hogsett came running

Committee Gives Initial Approval To Mayor’s MLS Stadium Proposal (wibc.com)

Indy moves apace to try and get a new tax district – https://www.ibj.com/articles/council-set-to-consider-new-mls-stadium-taxing-district?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

….and Councilor Ali Brown is doing exactly what I said: Disparaging Keystone Group and making radical, woke claims about the Diamond Chain site – https://x.com/WIBCKurtDarling/status/1795593958686687338