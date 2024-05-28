Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/28/24: Pacers, Holcomb, Joe Biden, Eat Drink Smoke, Debate Party, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Doug Boles

Published on May 28, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Pacers Season Ends with Sweep by Boston

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers - Game Four Source:Getty

 

reference:

Pacers Season Ends with Sweep by Boston (wibc.com)

2. Of course Holcomb won’t get involved

New York Liberty v Indiana Fever Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

Of course Holcomb won’t get involved – https://www.ibj.com/articles/holcomb-says-he-wont-get-involved-in-city-keystone-fight-over-mls?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

3. Biden is going to make a White House address after Trump verdict comes in NYC

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HEALTH-VIRUS-AID Source:Getty

 

reference:

Biden is going to make a White House address after Trump verdict comes in NYC – https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-plans-to-address-trump-hush-money-trial-verdict-from-white-house-report

….wait…a White House address? Like an Oval Office address?

 

4. On Memorial Day, Biden recognizes son, war dead in Arlington National Cemetery

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-VETERANS Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

On Memorial Day, Biden recognizes son, war dead in Arlington National Cemetery (msn.com)

5. 300th Eat Drink Smoke episode coming up

Eat Drink SMoke with tony Katz at premiere arms in Brownsburg Source:n/a

300th Eat Drink Smoke episode coming up

6. Will there be a Debate Party?

President Donald J. Trump... Source:Getty

Listen:

7. Omar and Bush make political posts on Memorial Day

Reps. Tlaib, Omar, And Bush Call For Ceasefire In Gaza Source:Getty

8. Indy 500 recap. Doug Boles made the safety of the crowd his top priority

AUTO: JUL 31 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Source:Getty

Listen:

