Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/24/24: Mario Andretti, UCLA encampments, Circle City Ghostbusters, Joe Hogsett

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Mario Andretti visits Road Maven’s house and Road Maven is not there!

Listen:

2. Students are demanding food and water for a new encampment at UCLA

Listen:

3. Indianapolis has it’s own Ghostbusters

Listen:

4. Who are these sources IndyStar?

 

reference:

Gregg Doyel on X: “BREAKING!! Major League Soccer “is on a rocket trajectory,” but political in-fighting and acts of political intimidation like the statement just released by the group that owns the Indy Eleven jeopardizes our city’s last shot at an ⁦@MLS⁩ franchise. https://t.co/1azpbi06jL” / X

James Briggs on X: “The war over professional soccer’s future in Indianapolis comes down to this: a lot of overconfident men making moves against other overconfident men. https://t.co/Nu0i8VQ8CN” / X

5. Mayor Hogsett trying to pressure Ozdemir to sell the Diamond Chain building, using the dead as a prop, is disgusting, despicable

Listen:

Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The Hogsett administration has acted in a despicable manner, engaging in some horrific and unethical tactics damaging the reputation of Indianapolis

Image of CookiePlug Products
Sascha Nixon

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close