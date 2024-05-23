Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/23/24: Indy 500, Trump vs Harris? Rep Dan Goldman, Fish Oil, Joe Hogsett

Published on May 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Rain for the Indy 500?

1978 Indianapolis 500 - Rain Source:Getty

Listen:

 

2. They are polling Trump v. Harris.

US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS Source:Getty

 

reference:

They are polling Trump v. Harris. Oh, damn – https://ace.mu.nu/archives/409800.php

3. Kaitlan Collins vs Ted Cruz

4. Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman comes completely unglued, accusing President Trump of “paving the way … to become an Adolf Hitler.”

Listen:

5. Now Fish Oil is bad for you

Fish Oil on Isolated Background Clear close-up image Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Now fish oil is bad for you – https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-05-regular-fish-oil-supplement-heart.html

6. Hogsett wants to buy the Diamond Chain property from Ersal Ozdemir, because he has no plan for MLS

US-crime-shooting Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

City of Indianapolis Wants to Buy Former Diamond Chain Site (wibc.com)

Hogsett wants to buy the Diamond Chain property from Ersal Ozdemir, because he has no plan for MLS – https://www.ibj.com/articles/city-offers-to-buy-diamond-chain-site-from-keystone?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

Trending
2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

Woman Found Dead
Ryan Hedrick

Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead

Image of CookiePlug Products
Sascha Nixon

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Will Storms Dampen the 108th Indianapolis 500?

Front view of an Earthmover on brownfield.
Donnie Burgess

City of Kokomo Begins Housing Development Project

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close