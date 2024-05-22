Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/22/24: Biden Strategic Oil Reserves, What the Indy 500 means to people in Speedway, Brisket, Mike Johnson, ICC, James Comey

Published on May 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Biden taps Northeast gas reserve in move to curb prices at pump

Capitol Hill Source:Getty

reference:

Biden taps Northeast gas reserve in move to curb prices at pump (msn.com)

2. An absolutely fantastic thread about what the #Indy500 means to people in Speedway, and what family means to Hoosiers across Indiana

3. People send Tony pictures of their brisket

Smoked beef brisket sliced on the serving plate with toast Source:Getty

4. Speaker Johnson moves to sanction the ICC

In this photo illustration, the International Criminal Court... Source:Getty

 

Speaker moves to sanction the ICC – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-johnson-bill-sanctions/2024/05/21/id/1165531/

5. Former FBI Director James Comey says second Trump term “is a danger for all Americans”

