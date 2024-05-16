Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/16/24: Colts Schedule, Planet of the Apes, Debate Preview: Dems will lie, Dems won’t deport aliens who assault cops, Biden acts like a tough guy

Published on May 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Colts schedule is out and Tony is not a fan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Planet of the Apes stars choose apes over humans because woke nonsense is the name of the game

 

reference:

Planet of the Apes stars choose apes over humans because woke nonsense is the name of the game – https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2024/05/15/planet-of-the-apes-stars-are-team-ape-because-humans-destroying-the-earth-i-dislike-humans-a-lot/

3. Preview of the Debate: Dems will lie

GOP Meeting Jan 10 Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Dems vote to not deport illegal aliens who assault cops.

Pandemic Era Border Policy Title 42 Expires Source:Getty

Listen:

5. Biden acts like a tough guy

Listen:

Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
WISH-TV

Former Employee of Credit Union Sentenced to Federal Prison

Taylor University Photo
John Herrick

How Taylor University Is Growing Enrollment and Bringing in Money

university students at the campus
Casey Daniels

This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college

Image of Road Rally IPA Beer
Sascha Nixon

New Beer Available at IMS for Indy 500

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close