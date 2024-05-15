Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/15/24: Black Rock Fest in Indy, Pacers lose, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, RFK Jr, Anthony Blinken is in Kyiv playing guitar

Published on May 15, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Indiana to host Black Rock Festival

Chuck Berry and Little Richard Perform at 1999 WWDMAGIC Convention Source:Getty

 

reference:

Indiana to host Black Rock Festival – https://wishtv.com/news/local-news/indianapolis-to-host-first-black-rock-festival/

2. Pacers lose in Game Five at New York

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Five Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

The New York Knicks pummel the Indiana Pacers (wibc.com)

3. NYC Mayor Eric Adams says we should hire illegal immigrants to be life guards because they are excellent swimmers

Shakira Live At TSX In Times Square - New York City Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says we should hire illegal immigrants to be life guards because they are excellent swimmers – https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1790449462592090179

….any Republican who said that would be immediately dubbed a racist and would probably have to resign

4. RFK favors late term abortion, and is still doing well in the polls?

Presidential Candidate RFK Jr. Campaigns In Austin, Texas Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

RFK favors late term abortion, and is still doing well in the polls? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/rfk-jr-makes-progress-ballot-polls/

5. Blinken is in Kyiv playing guitar

Listen:

