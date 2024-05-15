Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/15/24: Black Rock Fest in Indy, Pacers lose, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, RFK Jr, Anthony Blinken is in Kyiv playing guitar

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Indiana to host Black Rock FestivalSource:Getty
reference:
Indiana to host Black Rock Festival – https://wishtv.com/news/local-news/indianapolis-to-host-first-black-rock-festival/
2. Pacers lose in Game Five at New YorkSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
3. NYC Mayor Eric Adams says we should hire illegal immigrants to be life guards because they are excellent swimmersSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
NYC Mayor Eric Adams says we should hire illegal immigrants to be life guards because they are excellent swimmers – https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1790449462592090179
….any Republican who said that would be immediately dubbed a racist and would probably have to resign
4. RFK favors late term abortion, and is still doing well in the polls?Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
RFK favors late term abortion, and is still doing well in the polls? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/rfk-jr-makes-progress-ballot-polls/
5. Blinken is in Kyiv playing guitar
Listen: