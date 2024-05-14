Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/14/24: Matt Bair Auto, Hogsett/Osili bid for new tax zone, Seinfeld and Butker Commencement Speeches, Dem Chicago Convention, Red Lobster, UNC DEI

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Matt Bair’s pronunciation of AutoSource:Getty
2. Update on Vop Osili bid to sponsor Mayor Hogsett new tax district for a new stadiumSource:Getty

3. Jerry Seinfeld commencement speechSource:Getty

Watch Jerry Seinfeld’s Full Commencement Address That Students Boycotted (msn.com)
4. Chief’s Harrison Butker Politically Incorrect Commencement SpeachSource:Getty


Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker slams Biden’s ‘delusional’ stance on abortion in commencement speech (msn.com)
5. Dems believe they can avoid a repeat of Chicago ’68Source:Getty

The DNC thinks it can prevent disruptions – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/chicago-dnc-prep-protest-disruprtion/
6. Fetterman slams media coverage of ‘fringe’ pro-Palestine students who walked out of Seinfeld speechSource:Getty


Fetterman slams media coverage of ‘fringe’ pro-Palestine students who walked out of Seinfeld speech | Just The News
7. Red Lobster bankruptcy. Locations going up for auctionSource:Getty
8. UNC dropping DEISource:Getty


UNC, dropping DEI, will move funds to campus police – https://www.foxnews.com/us/unc-chapel-hill-board-votes-dismantle-dei-programs-use-funds-campus-police-anti-israel-protests