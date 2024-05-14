Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/14/24: Matt Bair Auto, Hogsett/Osili bid for new tax zone, Seinfeld and Butker Commencement Speeches, Dem Chicago Convention, Red Lobster, UNC DEI

Published on May 14, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Matt Bair’s pronunciation of Auto

Seamless pattern with cute car on color background. Cartoot transport. Vector illustration. Doodle style. Design for baby print, invitation, poster, card, fabric, textile Source:Getty

2. Update on Vop Osili bid to sponsor Mayor Hogsett new tax district for a new stadium

US-crime-shooting Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Jerry Seinfeld commencement speech

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings Source:Getty

reference:

Watch Jerry Seinfeld’s Full Commencement Address That Students Boycotted (msn.com)

4. Chief’s Harrison Butker Politically Incorrect Commencement Speach

NFL: FEB 14 Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Victory Parade Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker slams Biden’s ‘delusional’ stance on abortion in commencement speech (msn.com)

5. Dems believe they can avoid a repeat of Chicago ’68

Group of People standing in front of row of National Guard soldiers, across from Hilton Hotel at Grant Park during Democratic National Convention, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Warren K. Leffler, August 26, 1968 Source:Getty

 

reference:

The DNC thinks it can prevent disruptions – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/chicago-dnc-prep-protest-disruprtion/

6. Fetterman slams media coverage of ‘fringe’ pro-Palestine students who walked out of Seinfeld speech

Challenges in Preserving the U.S. Housing Stock Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Fetterman slams media coverage of ‘fringe’ pro-Palestine students who walked out of Seinfeld speech | Just The News

7. Red Lobster bankruptcy. Locations going up for auction

In this photo illustration, the Red Lobster logo is... Source:Getty

8. UNC dropping DEI

Supreme Court Rules Affirmative Action Is Unconstitutional In Landmark Case With Harvard And UNC Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

UNC, dropping DEI, will move funds to campus police – https://www.foxnews.com/us/unc-chapel-hill-board-votes-dismantle-dei-programs-use-funds-campus-police-anti-israel-protests

