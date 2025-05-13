Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/13/25: Indiana sued over law removing student IDs as acceptable form of voter ID, Dems like refugees unless they’re South African, Junk drawer starter kit, Dems demand airports fixed, while they ignored Pete Buttigieg incompetence

Published on May 13, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Indiana sued over law removing student IDs as acceptable form of voter ID

2. Dems like refugees, unless they're South African

Democrats will support every illegal immigrant coming from Venezuela or South America, but not white Afrikaners who are absolutely getting slaughtered – https://thepostmillennial.com/sen-chris-van-hollen-claims-white-south-africans-do-not-need-refugee-status-after-trump-admits-60-to-us?utm_campaign=64483

…. If I call these people deranged, I don’t know if I’m being harsh enough.

3. Junk drawer starter kit

4. Dems demand airports fixed, while they ignored Pete Buttigieg incompetence

Newark Airport is an absolute mess – https://thedigestonline.com/new-jersey/chaos-at-newark-airport-everything-you-need-to-know/

