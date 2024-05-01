Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/1/24: IndyGo Arson, Newgarden and Penske, IU Protests, Marijuana, Palestinian Refugees

Published on May 1, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Indy Man Charged with 3 Counts of Arson in IndyGo Fire

IndyGo bus fire Source:other

reference:

Indy Man Officially Charged with 3 Counts of Arson in IndyGo Fire (wibc.com)

2. Is the Joseph Newgarden incident a black eye for Penske?

AUTO: APR 28 NTT IndyCar Series Children's of Alabama INDY Grand Prix Source:Getty

Listen:

3. IU Protests. Tony clarifies his position

Protesters gather in Dunn Meadow at Indiana University to... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

and lets be clear and on the record – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/iu-offers-concessions-in-wake-of-arrests-at-dunn-meadow-protests/

4. Reclassifying marijuana

Isolated Green Cannabis Leaf with Rolled Cigarette vector illustration Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Reclassifying marijuana – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/biden-administration-wants-to-reclassify-marijuana-as-less-dangerous-drug-d6735b23?mod=hp_lead_pos6

5. The White House wants to bring Palestinian refugees to the US

Palestinians Queue for Water in Gaza Amid Hamas-Israel Conflict Source:Getty

 

reference:

The White House wants to bring Palestinian refugees to the US – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/palestinian-refugees-us-gaza-white-house/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=415489532

….meanwhile, we have homeless veterans in the United States.

