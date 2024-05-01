Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/1/24: IndyGo Arson, Newgarden and Penske, IU Protests, Marijuana, Palestinian Refugees

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Indy Man Charged with 3 Counts of Arson in IndyGo FireSource:other
reference:
Indy Man Officially Charged with 3 Counts of Arson in IndyGo Fire (wibc.com)
2. Is the Joseph Newgarden incident a black eye for Penske?Source:Getty
Listen:
3. IU Protests. Tony clarifies his positionSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
and lets be clear and on the record – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/iu-offers-concessions-in-wake-of-arrests-at-dunn-meadow-protests/
4. Reclassifying marijuanaSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Reclassifying marijuana – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/biden-administration-wants-to-reclassify-marijuana-as-less-dangerous-drug-d6735b23?mod=hp_lead_pos6
5. The White House wants to bring Palestinian refugees to the USSource:Getty
reference:
The White House wants to bring Palestinian refugees to the US – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/palestinian-refugees-us-gaza-white-house/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=415489532
….meanwhile, we have homeless veterans in the United States.