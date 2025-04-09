Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/9/25: Property Tax Bill, Hogsett Deputy Mayor Pick Sidelined, Obama – Biden economist knows nothing about the economy, Bondage chair, Musk – Navarro fight

Published on April 9, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Tara Hastings loves her crockpot

2. The "Property Tax" cut bill moving through the statehouse

3. Indianapolis City-County Council sidelines Hogsett pick for deputy mayor

Indianapolis City-County Council sidelines Hogsett pick for deputy mayor

4. Anyone who trusts Biden's Economist Jared Bernstein will lose all their money

He was the economic advisor to Obama and Biden

5. Bondage Chair

6. Let Musk and Navarro fight. No one cares

….it’s a story for the media that doesn’t mean a thing. If you want to read something into it, read this: The Biden Cabinet knew the Commander in Chief was completely incapacitated for years and not a one of them thought to discuss it publicly. I’m not listening to their garbage, elitist discussions of Musk and Navarro. You shouldn’t either.

