Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/9/25: Property Tax Bill, Hogsett Deputy Mayor Pick Sidelined, Obama – Biden economist knows nothing about the economy, Bondage chair, Musk – Navarro fight

6. Let Musk and Navarro fight. No one cares

….it’s a story for the media that doesn’t mean a thing. If you want to read something into it, read this: The Biden Cabinet knew the Commander in Chief was completely incapacitated for years and not a one of them thought to discuss it publicly. I’m not listening to their garbage, elitist discussions of Musk and Navarro. You shouldn’t either.