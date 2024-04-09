Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr – 4/9/24: Tiffany Henyard, Lori Lightfoot, DEI, Woke, Environmentalists, Women vs Women

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr:
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Chicago’s worst mayor to investigate America’s worst mayorSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hired to investigate so-called ‘worst mayor in America’ at $400 an hour (msn.com)
2. Everyone should sue over DEI madness. Never stopSource:Getty
reference:
Everyone should sue over DEI madness. Never stop. – https://www.campusreform.org/article/arizona-state-prof-sues-school-mandatory-anti-white-dei-training/25139
3. Woke women put a sign on their house that said the land belongs to the natives and was stolen
Listen:
4. The Cult of Environmentalism is trying to block out the sunSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
The Cult of Environmentalism is trying to block out the sun – https://the-pipeline.org/the-column-total-eclipse-of-the-brain/
5. Women hate women and it’s the fault of men. Wait, what?Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/beltway-confidential/2956000/national-organization-for-women-deletes-social-media-post-about-white-supremacist-patriarchy/