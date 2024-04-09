Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr – 4/9/24: Tiffany Henyard, Lori Lightfoot, DEI, Woke, Environmentalists, Women vs Women

Published on April 9, 2024

1. Chicago’s worst mayor to investigate America’s worst mayor

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Declares Emergency Amid Surge In Migrant Arrivals Source:Getty

reference: 

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hired to investigate so-called ‘worst mayor in America’ at $400 an hour (msn.com)

2. Everyone should sue over DEI madness. Never stop

Typography Vector Design for Diversity Source:Getty

 

reference:

Everyone should sue over DEI madness. Never stop. – https://www.campusreform.org/article/arizona-state-prof-sues-school-mandatory-anti-white-dei-training/25139

3. Woke women put a sign on their house that said the land belongs to the natives and was stolen

4. The Cult of Environmentalism is trying to block out the sun

NY youth, leaders representing hundreds of community, social... Source:Getty

reference:

The Cult of Environmentalism is trying to block out the sun – https://the-pipeline.org/the-column-total-eclipse-of-the-brain/

5. Women hate women and it’s the fault of men. Wait, what?

News- Women's March in New York City Source:Getty

reference:

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/beltway-confidential/2956000/national-organization-for-women-deletes-social-media-post-about-white-supremacist-patriarchy/

