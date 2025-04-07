Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/7/25: Indiana flooding, Nobody knows what affect will the tariffs have on the American economy, Tight T Traffic Matt Bair, The heat is on Diego Morales

Published on April 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Indiana flooding

Indiana flooding
Source: WISH-TV

2. Nobody knows what is going to happen to the economy because of these tariffs

3. Matt Bair's T Shirt has arrived!

Tony Katz on X: “Today on the Marketplace: Matt Gets his Gift! @MattINTraffic @KarlShowbiz @93wibc https://t.co/zbtutrqz8k” / X

4. The heat is on Diego Morales

The heat is on Diego Morales
Source: Diego for Indiana

Micah, Diego and the cars – https://www.indystar.com/story/news/politics/2025/04/02/diego-morales-luxury-vehicle-bill-micah-beckwith-state-funded-indiana-general-assembly/82744117007/

….the state has spent a lot of money on cars – https://www.indystar.com/story/news/investigations/2025/04/05/indiana-politicians-michah-beckwith-diego-morales-suv/82898723007/

….the rock/hard place situation for the INDems – https://x.com/tonykatz/status/1909014881367728329

5.

Related Tags

Indiana
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close