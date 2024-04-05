Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr – 4/5/24: Greek Joe, Cocaine Joe, Solar Eclipse, Curfew, 90s Cartoons, Richard Gere

Published on April 5, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony.

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

1. ‘I’m Joe Bidenopoulos’

The Greek Independence Day in White House Source:Getty

 

reference:

Biden Mocks a Greek: ‘I’m Joe Bidenopoulos’ – Washington Examiner

Biden is actually Greek. And Jewish. And raised by Puerto Ricans. – The Washington Post

2. Donald Trump Suggests Joe Biden Is on Cocaine

President Donald J. Trump... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Donald Trump Suggests Joe Biden Is on Cocaine (msn.com)

3. Solar Eclipse on Monday

Total Solar Eclipse 2024 event web banner design template Source:Getty

Listen:

reference: 

Indianapolis leaders discuss safety ahead of Total Solar Eclipse (msn.com)

4. Indianapolis Curfew

Shooting on Indy's East Side Source:WISH-TV

Listen:

reference:

“I’m again asking parents to step up & be a parent” – IMPD… (wibc.com)

5. My kids started watching 90s shows and I noticed a ‘wild’ change in their behaviour

The 54th Annual Comic-Con International in San Diego Source:Getty

reference:

My kids started watching 90s shows and I noticed a ‘wild’ change in their behaviour – here’s why toddlers today are doomed | Daily Mail Online

6. Woman taken off plane after calling passenger Richard Gere

SPAIN-FILM FESTIVAL-GERE-DONOSTIA AWARD Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Watch woman go absolutely nuts as she’s dragged off Spirit Airlines flight in cartoonish meltdown (msn.com)

