Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr – 4/5/24: Greek Joe, Cocaine Joe, Solar Eclipse, Curfew, 90s Cartoons, Richard Gere

Craig Collins in for Tony.
Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:
1. ‘I’m Joe Bidenopoulos’Source:Getty
Biden Mocks a Greek: ‘I’m Joe Bidenopoulos’ – Washington Examiner
Biden is actually Greek. And Jewish. And raised by Puerto Ricans. – The Washington Post
2. Donald Trump Suggests Joe Biden Is on CocaineSource:Getty
3. Solar Eclipse on MondaySource:Getty
Indianapolis leaders discuss safety ahead of Total Solar Eclipse (msn.com)
4. Indianapolis CurfewSource:WISH-TV
“I’m again asking parents to step up & be a parent” – IMPD… (wibc.com)
5. My kids started watching 90s shows and I noticed a ‘wild’ change in their behaviourSource:Getty
My kids started watching 90s shows and I noticed a ‘wild’ change in their behaviour – here’s why toddlers today are doomed | Daily Mail Online
6. Woman taken off plane after calling passenger Richard GereSource:Getty
Watch woman go absolutely nuts as she’s dragged off Spirit Airlines flight in cartoonish meltdown (msn.com)