Tony Katz Rundowns

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/4/25: Mega Million Lotto ticket prices rises to $5, Trump buyer’s remorse? More like Democrat “Copium”, Scarface tapestry jacket, Dems planning day of rage

Published on April 4, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Mega Million Lotto ticket price rises to $5

Source: Getty

Mega Millions ticket price set to rise to $5 | WPRI.com

2. Trump "buyers remorse"? More like Democrat "Copium"

3. Flight Risk “Scarface” tapestry jacket for sale

4. Dems planning a day of rage

Will the anit-Trump “protests” set for this weekend be violent? – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-protest-hands-off/2025/04/03/id/1205575/

