Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/25/24: IndyGo Bus Fire, China in Space, Bill Barr endorses Trump, Newgarden disqualified, Another Biden Gaffe

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Arson Suspected As IndyGo Bus Catches Fire At Redline Station

IndyGo bus fire Source:other

Listen:

reference:

Arson Suspected As IndyGo Bus Catches Fire At Redline Station (wibc.com)

2. Chinese military moving into space

CHINA-CONGRESS-NPC Source:Getty

3. … and now the Russians

RUSSIA-POLITICS-FLOODS Source:Getty

4. ‘Morally insane’: State Rep. Justin Jones blasts Tennessee’s gun bill allowing armed teachers

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 10: Justin Jones marches to the state cap Source:Getty

 

reference:

‘Morally insane’: State Rep. Justin Jones blasts Tennessee’s gun bill allowing armed teachers (msnbc.com)

5. Bill Barr endorses Trump

Former United States Attorney General Bill Barr... Source:Getty

Listen:

 

6. Kurt Darling joins the show to talk about IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden being disqualified as winner of St. Pete grand prix last month

Kurt Darling Source:Kurt Darling

Listen:

reference:

Newgarden DQ’d; Penske “Manipulated” Overtake At St. Pete (1075thefan.com)

7. Another Biden Gaffe: 4 More Years… Pause.

Listen:

Trending
Roncalli FB Coach
John Herrick

Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns

IndyGo bus fire 7 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/25/24: IndyGo Bus Fire, China in Space, Bill Barr endorses Trump, Newgarden disqualified, Another Biden Gaffe

Drew Garrison Mugshot
John Herrick

Former Center Grove Teacher Charged with Child Seduction

IndyGo bus fire
WISH-TV

Fire on IndyGo Bus, Arrest Made

Police lights
Staff

One Person Dead in Triple Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close