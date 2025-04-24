Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/24/25: IN GOP just voted in higher taxes, Cultist Environmentalists want to dim the sun, Zelensky doesn’t hold the cards, Twinkie Holder, Kilmar Abrego Garcia was also involved in human trafficking? Turns out that the IN Dems have always been the supermajority

Published on April 24, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Republican supermajority just passed increased taxes

2. Environmentalist Cult wants to dim the sun

Environmentalist Cult wants to dim the sun
3. Zelensky does not hold the cards

Is Russia really ready for a peace deal? – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/apr/23/trump-says-russia-ready-ceasefire-deal/

….Ukraine must realize by now that they are on their own if they don’t make a deal with Russia – https://www.wsj.com/world/europe/trump-blames-zelensky-as-ukraine-peace-talks-stumble-7d43fffd?mod=hp_lead_pos2

….admittedly, the Crimea conversation is nutty. But are we sure that Trump would end support for Ukraine in the fight? Will the US really stop sending bullets and guns?

4. Twinkie Holder

5. Dem's hero Abrego Garcia was also a human smuggler?

6. Turns out that the IN Dems have always been the supermajority

