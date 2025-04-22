Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/22/25: Fishers is turning into an HOA, David Hogg thinks the messaging is fine, it’s the people that need to be replaced, Sex Panther, These 3 are auditioning to be Democrats’ next George Floyd

Published on April 22, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Fishers is turning into an HOA

Fishers is turning into an HOA
Source: fishersin.gov

Fishers council unanimously approves rental cap • Current Publishing

2. David Hogg thinks the messaging is fine, it's the people that need to be replaced

David Hogg thinks the messaging is fine, it's the people that need to be replaced
Source: Getty

3. Sex Panther

4. These 3 are auditioning to be Democrats' next George Floyd

