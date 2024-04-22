Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/22/24: Angela Ganote reports, Is Tik Tok Done? Hateful College “protests”, Pesticides, Chipotle, Dems want your money

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1.
2. Is Tik Tok done?Source:Getty
Listen:
is Tik Tok done? – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/house-passes-new-bill-to-force-tiktok-sale-legislation-is-part-of-national-security-package-that-includes-ukraine-and-israel-aid/ar-AA1nmkjO
….more on Tik Tok – https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2024/04/20/tiktok-ban-house-bill/6561713641568/
3. Northwestern U. dean joins anti-Israel rally organized by far-left student groupsSource:Getty
reference:
Northwestern U. dean joins anti-Israel rally organized by far-left student groups | The College Fix
4. More hateful protests
Listen:
5. Farmer using pesticide, insecticide, fungicide and herbicide sprayer sprinkler in an blueberries farm outdoors in springtime after blooming.Source:Getty
reference:
Pesticides in 20% of fruit – https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/pesticide-risks-fruits-veggies-report/
6. Chipotle keeps raising prices, and people keep comingSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Chipotle keeps raising prices, and people keep coming – https://www.wsj.com/business/hospitality/chipotle-keeps-raising-prices-gym-rats-and-millennials-are-still-buying-burritos-ce21e0a7?st=tqtzzdjzey9hjov&reflink=article_gmail_share
7. When Democrats say they want all of your money, maybe you should believe them?
Listen: