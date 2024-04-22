Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/22/24: Angela Ganote reports, Is Tik Tok Done? Hateful College “protests”, Pesticides, Chipotle, Dems want your money

Published on April 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1.

2. Is Tik Tok done?

Tiktok Source:Getty

Listen:

is Tik Tok done? – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/house-passes-new-bill-to-force-tiktok-sale-legislation-is-part-of-national-security-package-that-includes-ukraine-and-israel-aid/ar-AA1nmkjO

….more on Tik Tok – https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2024/04/20/tiktok-ban-house-bill/6561713641568/

3. Northwestern U. dean joins anti-Israel rally organized by far-left student groups

Northwestern v Maryland Source:Getty

 

reference:

Northwestern U. dean joins anti-Israel rally organized by far-left student groups | The College Fix

4. More hateful protests

Listen:

5. Farmer using pesticide, insecticide, fungicide and herbicide sprayer sprinkler in an blueberries farm outdoors in springtime after blooming.

Farmer using pesticide, insecticide, fungicide and herbicide sprayer sprinkler in an blueberries farm outdoors in springtime after blooming. Source:Getty

 

reference:

Pesticides in 20% of fruit – https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/pesticide-risks-fruits-veggies-report/

6. Chipotle keeps raising prices, and people keep coming

In this photo illustration, a Chipotle Mexican Grill logo... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Chipotle keeps raising prices, and people keep coming – https://www.wsj.com/business/hospitality/chipotle-keeps-raising-prices-gym-rats-and-millennials-are-still-buying-burritos-ce21e0a7?st=tqtzzdjzey9hjov&reflink=article_gmail_share

7. When Democrats say they want all of your money, maybe you should believe them?

Listen:

