Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/18/25: Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Adult Egg Hunting on Easter, It’s a hate crime in England to ask people to speak clearly, Crown Royal chair, Dating quirks, Designated Driving Drunk Passengers

Published on April 18, 2025

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Kilmar Abrego Garcia continues ruling the news cycle.

Americans like the way Trump is handling illegal immigration policy

2. Hate crime in England to ask someone to "speak clearly"

3. Crown Royal chair for "sale" $1000

4. Driving around drunk friends

Source: Getty

