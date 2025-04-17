Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/17/25: Jerome Powell keeping Fed Rates the same, Dr Matt Will goes off on the newly passed Property Tax bill, Expensive Donut toaster for sale, Judge Boasberg order is an example of lawfare

Published on April 17, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Jerome Powell keeping rates put

2. Dr Matt Will goes off on the Property Tax bill just passed Part 1

3. State Fair Mini Donut Machine

4. Judge Boasberg order is an example of lawfare

