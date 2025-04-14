Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/14/25: Angry Teachers Marching on the Statehouse, Property Tax Rally WAS NOT the same, Cory Booker, Fat Guy Chair, Indiana GOP just isn’t bold
1. Angry teachers to protest at the Statehouse today
IPS on Asynchronous Day Monday, School Year to Be Extended By One Day
2. The property tax rally was NOT the same as what the teachers are doing
3. Booker has no evidence that Trump engaged in inside trading when he told the public to go buy stocks.
4. Fat Guy Chair
5. The IN GOP is just not bold
