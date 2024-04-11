Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr – 4/11/24: Todd Rokita, Latino Poll, Biden Gaffe, Caitlin Clark Fever, Candidates for Gov interviews

Published on April 11, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 

1. AG Todd Rokita warns the DOJ to stay out of the 2024 elections

Indiana Politics Source:Getty

reference:

AG Todd Rokita warns the DOJ to stay out of the 2024 elections – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gop-ags-fume-over-justice-departments-plans-to-intrude-in-states-elections

2. Latino support for border wall, deportations jumps

American Flag At The United States/Mexico Border Source:Getty

Exclusive poll: Latino support for border wall, deportations jumps (axios.com)

3. Elect me! I’m in the 20th Century!

Official Arrival Ceremony at the White House Source:Getty

Elect me! I’m in the 20th Century! – https://nypost.com/2024/04/10/us-news/biden-tells-arizonans-elect-me-im-in-the-20th-century-in-latest-brutal-gaffe/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

4. The Indiana Fever have 36 televised games this year. But, you know, no pressure

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four Source:Getty

The Indiana Fever have 36 televised games this year. But, you know, no pressure – https://www.wishtv.com/sports/indiana-fever/caitlin-clark-and-indiana-fever-to-have-36-national-appearances-on-wnba-broadcast-schedule/

5. Tony’s interviews with the candidates for Governor

WISH-TV Debate Source:other

Tony Katz Interviews The Indiana GOP Gubernatorial Candidates For Governor (wibc.com)

 

