Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr – 4/10/24: Caitlin Clark, Nazis, Michael Avenatti, Scrabble, Movies and Storytelling

Published on April 10, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News – 2nd Hr: 

1. The women beat the men

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship Source:Getty

NCAA Women Beat Men in Finals’ Ratings for First Time—but Got 99% Less TV Money (msn.com)

2. Neo-Nazis spew hate at Bloomington council meeting

North Carolina Klan Group Protests Civil War Memorial Changes Source:Getty

Neo-Nazis spew hate at Bloomington council meeting (fox59.com)

3. Stormy Daniels’ jailed ex-attorney makes prediction on Trump hush-money trial while ripping Michael Cohen

MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018 Source:Getty

Stormy Daniels’ jailed ex-attorney makes prediction on Trump hush-money trial while ripping Michael Cohen (msn.com)

4. Scrabble makes historic change to game with ‘less competitive,’ ‘inclusive’ version to appeal to Gen Z

Albany Times Union Source:Getty

Scrabble makes historic change to game with ‘less competitive,’ ‘inclusive’ version to appeal to Gen Z (msn.com)

5. At movie industry convention, leaders say blockbusters alone aren’t enough

Young happy family watching a movie projection in theatre. Source:Getty

At movie industry convention, leaders say blockbusters alone aren’t enough – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

