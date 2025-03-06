Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/6/25: Building More Cars in the US, Al Green, Levain Style Cookies, Federal Buildings for sale in Indiana

Published on March 6, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Are we going to build more cars here, or not?

Source: Getty

So are the cars not being built in Indiana? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/honda-no-announcement-made-regarding-indiana-plant-despite-reports-and-trump-nod

2. CIA Director says US halted intel sharing with Ukraine following aid pause

Source: Getty

CIA Director says US halted intel sharing with Ukraine following aid pause

3. Move to censure Al Green… go further, throw him out of Congress

Source: Getty

House tees up vote on censuring Rep. Al Green for disrupting Trump’s speech

4. Levain Style Cookies for sale

5. Federal buildings in Indiana for sale

Source: Getty

