Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/6/25: Building More Cars in the US, Al Green, Levain Style Cookies, Federal Buildings for sale in Indiana
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Are we going to build more cars here, or not?
So are the cars not being built in Indiana? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/honda-no-announcement-made-regarding-indiana-plant-despite-reports-and-trump-nod
2. CIA Director says US halted intel sharing with Ukraine following aid pause
CIA Director says US halted intel sharing with Ukraine following aid pause
3. Move to censure Al Green… go further, throw him out of Congress
House tees up vote on censuring Rep. Al Green for disrupting Trump’s speech
4. Levain Style Cookies for sale
5. Federal buildings in Indiana for sale
More from WIBC 93.1 FM