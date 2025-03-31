Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/31/25: Marine le Pen has been BARRED from public office, Tesla protesters need to get a hobby or family, More bigotry from Jasmine Crockett, Cigarette pack shirts, Trans Day of Visibility

Published on March 31, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Marine le Pen has been BARRED from public office

2. Tesla protesters need to have a family or get a hobby

3. Jasmine Crockett attacks Byron Donalds for marrying a white woman

4. Cigarette Packs Made into Shirts

5. Andre Carson drives a taxpayer provided Tesla

6. Trans Day of Visibility

