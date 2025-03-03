Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/3/25: Intercontinental Hotel, Groundbreaking for the Blue Line, Dems “Imagery”, Why Zelensky?

Published on March 3, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Five-star Intercontinental Hotel opens off Monument Circle

Source: Getty

2. IndyGo breaks ground on Blue Line

3. Democrats want to change their "Imagery"

4. Showdown in the Oval Office

5. Black Leather Biker Jacket for sale on the Marketplace

6. What was Zelensky thinking?

