Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/28/25: Braun comment regarding Diego Morales, Elise Stefanik pulled from UN Ambassador Nom, Scott Pressler sounding alarm, Cat Cafe Cat Jean Jacket, Who paid for Diego Morales trip to India?

Published on March 28, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. WISH TV's Ryan Morse did not know about "West Side Story"

Source: Getty

2. Did Mike Braun say Diego Morales is probably overstepping his official responsibilities by taking a business development trip to India.

Indiana lawmakers scrutinize Secretary of State Diego Morales’ fiscal affairs • Indiana Capital Chronicle

3. Trump pulls Stefanik from Ambassador consideration

Source: Getty

Trump pulls Stefanik from Ambassador consideration – https://nypost.com/2025/03/27/us-news/trump-white-house-weighs-pulling-un-nomination-of-elise-stefanik-citing-slim-house-gop-majority-sources/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….the GOP majority is razor thin. If you feel the special election won’t go your way, this is the move. If you don’t want to risk it, this is the move. Dems could say that this proves the GOP is unpopular, but one district special election is not indicative of what the midterms would bring…which right now looks bad for the Democrats.

4. ….and Pressler is sounding the alarm

5. Cat Jean Jacket at Cat Cafe for sale

6. Who paid for Diego Morales' trip and where are the receipts?

Source: Diego for Indiana

