Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/20/25: Anti-Jewish displays at Carmel School, Trump admires Sleepy Joe, Pelosi throws Schumer under the bus, Vintage Speak and Spell for sale, Netflix’s Adolescence

Published on March 20, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Carmel Clay Schools apologizes for ‘inappropriate content’ displayed at school event

2. Trump admires Sleepy Joe

3. Nancy Pelosi throw Chuck Schumer under the bus

4. Vintage Speak and spell, speak and math for sale

5. Netflix's Adolescence is based on a real story, yet the actor is not the same race as the person he's portraying

