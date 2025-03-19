Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/19/25: No one cries over private sector job losses, Chuck Schumer insults the working man, Burger King Game Boy, Activist Judges are the authoritarians

Published on March 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Tara Hastings has another weird weather forecast

2. No one cries about private sector job losses

No one cries about private sector job losses
Source: Getty

Marc Mullins Out at Scripps’ WRTV in Indianapolis

3. Chuck Schumer goes Dem "safe space" The View

4. Rare Nintendo 2000 Burger King Game Boy

5. Activist judges are the authoritarians

Activist judges are the authoritarians
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close