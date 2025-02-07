Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/7/25: Herb Simon, ‘Big Game’ recipes, Trump pissing off the right people, Jimmy Carter bottle opener, Dating Matt Bair, Politico

6. Yes, I believe that Politico and others got paid off by the fellow travelers at USAID and other tax-payer funded places

Yes, I believe that Politico and others got paid off by the fellow travelers at USAID and other tax-payer funded places – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/fact-check-did-white-house-pay-politico/

….I can’t say they broke the law. I want to, but I can’t say it. But let investigations begin. In any event, I don’t trust them nor their denials.

….Hewitt had an excellent rebuttal – https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2025/02/06/day-two-of-politico-pro-scandal-hewitt-v-stein-n3799552