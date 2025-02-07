Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/7/25: Herb Simon, ‘Big Game’ recipes, Trump pissing off the right people, Jimmy Carter bottle opener, Dating Matt Bair, Politico
1. Herb Simon is eyeing the exits
Herb Simon is eyeing the exits – https://www.ibj.com/articles/herbert-simon-retires-from-role-on-simon-property-group-board?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
2. 'Big Game' recipes
3. Trump pissing off the right people
4. Jimmy Carter bottle opener
5. Dating Matt Bair
6. Yes, I believe that Politico and others got paid off by the fellow travelers at USAID and other tax-payer funded places
Yes, I believe that Politico and others got paid off by the fellow travelers at USAID and other tax-payer funded places – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/fact-check-did-white-house-pay-politico/
….I can’t say they broke the law. I want to, but I can’t say it. But let investigations begin. In any event, I don’t trust them nor their denials.
….Hewitt had an excellent rebuttal – https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2025/02/06/day-two-of-politico-pro-scandal-hewitt-v-stein-n3799552
