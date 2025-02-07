Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/7/25: Herb Simon, ‘Big Game’ recipes, Trump pissing off the right people, Jimmy Carter bottle opener, Dating Matt Bair, Politico

Published on February 7, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Herb Simon is eyeing the exits

Source: Getty

Herb Simon is eyeing the exits – https://www.ibj.com/articles/herbert-simon-retires-from-role-on-simon-property-group-board?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

2. 'Big Game' recipes

Source: Getty

3. Trump pissing off the right people

Source: Getty

4. Jimmy Carter bottle opener

5. Dating Matt Bair

Source: Matt Bair

6. Yes, I believe that Politico and others got paid off by the fellow travelers at USAID and other tax-payer funded places

Yes, I believe that Politico and others got paid off by the fellow travelers at USAID and other tax-payer funded places – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/fact-check-did-white-house-pay-politico/

….I can’t say they broke the law. I want to, but I can’t say it. But let investigations begin. In any event, I don’t trust them nor their denials.

….Hewitt had an excellent rebuttal – https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2025/02/06/day-two-of-politico-pro-scandal-hewitt-v-stein-n3799552

