Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/6/25: Tony getting a limo for Billy Joel, The Unedited Kamala tapes, Recipes for the ‘Big Game’, CNN continues to fight the losing battle, Arnold Schwarzenegger Humidor, Protestors outside the Statehouse
1. Tony thinking about getting a Limo for the Billy Joel concert to avoid the weather
2. Unedited tapes of Kamala released
3. Recipes for the 'Big Game'
Super Bowl recipes: Deep Dish Pizza Muffins – https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/8331294/chicago-deep-dish-pizza-muffins/
….Hot Baked Reuben dip – https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/246255/hot-baked-reuben-dip/
….Buffalo Chicken Wings in a jar – https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/278236/buffalo-chicken-wings-in-a-jar/
4. CNN: Trump focused on 'white supremacy' and not on 'egg prices.'
5. Arnold Schwarzenegger Humidor
6. Protestors outside the Statehouse
