Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/4/25: Asking IMPD Again: Will They Cooperate With ICE If Asked? Sovereign Wealth Fund, Caterwauling over USAid, McDonalds Bolo Tie and Toe, Tariffs Tactic is Performance Art

Published on February 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Asking IMPD Again: Will They Cooperate With ICE If Asked?

Asking IMPD Again: Will They Cooperate With ICE If Asked?
Source: WISH-TV

2. What in the heck is a sovereign wealth fund?

What in the heck is a sovereign wealth fund?
Source: Getty

What in the heck is a sovereign wealth fund? – https://nypost.com/2025/02/03/us-news/trump-signs-order-creating-first-ever-us-sovereign-wealth-fund/

3. Caterwauling over USAid

4. McDonalds Bolo Tie and Toe

5. Tariff Tactics is performance art

Tariff Tactics is performance art
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close