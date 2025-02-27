Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/27/25: Tara not impressed with Tony’s Seinfeld impression, Dutch Bros coming to Indiana, Gene Hackman Dead, Scott Jennings, Urinal Shot Glasses, Hamas protestors

Published on February 27, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Tara Hastings not impressed by Tony's Seinfeld impression

2. Dutch Bros coming to Indiana

3. Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead at Home

4. Scott Jennings having to take on the crazed CNN panel… AGAIN

5. Urinal Shot Glasses

6. Pro-Palestinian protesters force their way into Barnard College building, injuring an employee

