Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/25/25: Simon group in conversations with the MLS, MSNBC Joyless, Maddow calls MSNBC racist, Vintage Big Shot Cocktail Glasses, AI talking to another AI… is this Skynet?

Published on February 25, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Simon-owned PS&E says it’s ‘part of conversations’ about Indy MLS effort

Simon-owned PS&E says it's 'part of conversations' about Indy MLS effort
Simon-owned PS&E says it’s ‘part of conversations’ about Indy MLS effort – Indianapolis Business Journal

MLS commissioner takes in Indiana Pacers game with Mayor Joe Hogsett | wthr.com

 

2. Reid out

Reid out
3. Maddow calls MSNBC racist

Maddow calls MSNBC racist
4. Vintage Big Shot Cocktail Glasses

5. The AI is talking to each other

Is this skynet?? 

 

