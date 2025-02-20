Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/20/25: Trump vs Zelensky, AI Drive Thru’s, NY Congestive Pricing is dead, Indy Police Chase
Craig Collins in for Tony Katz Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Trump's harsh words against Zelensky
2. AI Drive Thru's?
3. Trump kills NY Congestive Pricing. Hochul is pissed
4. Karen Bass tries to defend going on vacation prior to the LA fires
5. Indianapolis man arrested after leading police on 18-mile, high-speed car chase
Indianapolis man arrested after leading police on 18-mile, high-speed car chase | wthr.com
More from WIBC 93.1 FM