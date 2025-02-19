Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/19/25: Tony’s connected! Traffic is really bad, Will Gov Braun veto gutted Property tax bill? Fedora hat for baby on the marketplace, Indiana man threatens Elon Musk on X

Published on February 19, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. The traffic because of the snow is REALLY BAD

Over 90 Crashes on Indy Highways

2. Will Governor Mike Braun veto the gutted Property Tax bill?

3. Hannity interviews Trump and Musk

4. Fedora hat too small for adults for sale. How about for babies?

5. Indiana Man Threatens Elon Musk On X, Arrested For Intimidation

If you call enough for a Lone Wolf, you’ll get one – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/indiana-man-charged-with-threatening-elon-musk-on-x-arrested-for-felony-intimidation/

