Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/19/25: Tony’s connected! Traffic is really bad, Will Gov Braun veto gutted Property tax bill? Fedora hat for baby on the marketplace, Indiana man threatens Elon Musk on X
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. The traffic because of the snow is REALLY BAD
2. Will Governor Mike Braun veto the gutted Property Tax bill?
3. Hannity interviews Trump and Musk
4. Fedora hat too small for adults for sale. How about for babies?
5. Indiana Man Threatens Elon Musk On X, Arrested For Intimidation
If you call enough for a Lone Wolf, you’ll get one – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/indiana-man-charged-with-threatening-elon-musk-on-x-arrested-for-felony-intimidation/
More from WIBC 93.1 FM