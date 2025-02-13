Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/13/25: Chris Bailey, Vision Zero, Car Plows into crowd in Munich, Pam Bondi sues NY, Clockwork Orange, We talk less

Published on February 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2ndHr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Chief Chris Bailey shows up to Vision Zero meeting, but won't answer the question if the IMPD will assist ICE if asked

Chief Chris Bailey shows up to Vision Zero meeting, but won't answer the question if the IMPD will assist ICE if asked
Source: WISH-TV

2. Vision Zero vision is to have zero cars

Vision Zero vision is to have zero cars
Source: Getty

Vision Zero advocates really don’t want you to drive – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/israel-sees-opening-for-strikes-on-iranian-nuclear-sites-u-s-intelligence-warned-76a7fa24?mod=hp_lead_pos2

3. Munich car horror is 'a suspected attack', officials say as Afghan asylum seeker is arrested

Munich car horror is 'a suspected attack', officials say as Afghan asylum seeker is arrested
Source: Getty

Related Stories

Munich car horror is ‘a suspected attack’, officials say as Afghan asylum seeker is arrested after dozens including children are seriously injured when vehicle crashes into crowd | Daily Mail Online

4. Pam Bondi suing New York for failure to enforce immigration law

Pam Bondi suing New York for failure to enforce immigration law
Source: Getty

5. A Clockwork Orange Framed Print

6. We are losing our ability to speak

We are losing our ability to speak
Source: Getty

We are losing our ability to speak – https://www.newsmax.com/health/health-news/words-spoken-3/2025/02/10/id/1198551/

…emojis are dumb.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close