Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/13/25: Chris Bailey, Vision Zero, Car Plows into crowd in Munich, Pam Bondi sues NY, Clockwork Orange, We talk less
1. Chief Chris Bailey shows up to Vision Zero meeting, but won't answer the question if the IMPD will assist ICE if asked
2. Vision Zero vision is to have zero cars
3. Munich car horror is 'a suspected attack', officials say as Afghan asylum seeker is arrested
4. Pam Bondi suing New York for failure to enforce immigration law
5. A Clockwork Orange Framed Print
6. We are losing our ability to speak
…emojis are dumb.
