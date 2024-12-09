Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/9/24: Less Gossip More Reporting, Daniel Penny, Communism Kills, Let’s Get Smoking! Eric Swalwell

Published on December 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Less gossip, more reporting please

2. Manslaughter charge dismissed in Daniel Penny trial

3. Marxists and Communism have killed more people than any CEO.

4. Get Smoking!

5. Eric Swalwell believes we need to get involved with Syria

