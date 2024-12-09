Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/9/24: Less Gossip More Reporting, Daniel Penny, Communism Kills, Let’s Get Smoking! Eric Swalwell
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Less gossip, more reporting please
2. Manslaughter charge dismissed in Daniel Penny trial
Manslaughter charge dismissed in Daniel Penny trial, jury to consider negligent homicide charge – ABC News
3. Marxists and Communism have killed more people than any CEO.
4. Get Smoking!
5. Eric Swalwell believes we need to get involved with Syria
More from WIBC 93.1 FM