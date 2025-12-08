Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/8/25: JMV talks Hoosier Big 10 championship and Daniel Jones injury. MTG on 60 minutes. Antique travel, coffee maker. You can’t have assimilation into American culture if everyone wants to talk about only where they are from.

Published on December 8, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
