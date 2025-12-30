Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/30/25: IN Dems bringing cryin’ Adam Kinzinger to Indiana to rally against Victoria Spartz. Scott Jennings explodes on Young Turks Emma Vigeland. 1971 Pontiac boat car Custom. How California will end building businesses

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. IN Dems bringing cryin’ Adam Kinzinger to Indiana to rally against Victoria Spartz
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-1-bcefbf94-7363-4a05-97c5-7d9237643f9a
2. Scott Jennings explodes on Young Turks Emma Vigeland
3. 1971 Pontiac boat car Custom
4. How California will end building businesses
More from WIBC 93.1 FM