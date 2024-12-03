Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/3/24: Pacers part of the new MLS ownership group, Don’t take morality lessons from Dems, Light Therapy Mask for sale, Trump shows Trudeau who’s boss
1. Does anyone question whether the Pacers are part of the new MLS owner group?
Does anyone question whether the Pacers are part of the new MLS owner group? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/city-set-to-buy-simon-owned-parking-lot-in-proposed-stadium-district?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
2. Don't take morality lessons from Dems or the media
3. Dem Hack Dan Goldman caught lying saying Biden wouldn't pardon Hunter
4. Light Therapy Mask for sale
5. According to source, Trudeau complained about tariffs, so Trump offered to make Canada a state
According to source, Trudeau complained about tariffs, so Trump offered to make Canada a state – https://x.com/MiddleearthMixr/status/1863742773867761890
