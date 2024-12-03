Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/3/24: Pacers part of the new MLS ownership group, Don’t take morality lessons from Dems, Light Therapy Mask for sale, Trump shows Trudeau who’s boss

Published on December 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Does anyone question whether the Pacers are part of the new MLS owner group?

Does anyone question whether the Pacers are part of the new MLS owner group?
Source: Getty

Does anyone question whether the Pacers are part of the new MLS owner group? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/city-set-to-buy-simon-owned-parking-lot-in-proposed-stadium-district?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

2. Don't take morality lessons from Dems or the media

Don't take morality lessons from Dems or the media
Source: Getty

3. Dem Hack Dan Goldman caught lying saying Biden wouldn't pardon Hunter

4. Light Therapy Mask for sale

5. According to source, Trudeau complained about tariffs, so Trump offered to make Canada a state

According to source, Trudeau complained about tariffs, so Trump offered to make Canada a state
Source: Getty

According to source, Trudeau complained about tariffs, so Trump offered to make Canada a state – https://x.com/MiddleearthMixr/status/1863742773867761890

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close